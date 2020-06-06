Charles Joseph Jupena, 71, of New Stanton, passed away unexpectedly and tragically in a vehicle accident Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born April 11, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles J. and Mary (Materna) Jupena. Chuck began his working career at General Tire and Rubber Company and retired from WABTEC. During his retirement years, he loved attending estate sales and enjoyed fleatiqueing. Anyone who knew Chuck could not deny his love of cooking. Joyce always said he was a gourmet chef. Chuck was fortunate that he was able to travel all over the world. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Jupena; a sister, Patricia Ammons; his faithful companions, Primo, Timber and Dru; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen and Joseph Tocco. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Tocco) Jupena, and his best friend, Eddie; his sisters, Rally Campbell and her husband, Ron, of Jeannette, Mary Ann Altier and her husband, Frank, of North Huntingdon, and Alice Baloga and her husband, John, of Irwin; a brother-in-law, James Tocco and his wife, Tammy, of Naperville, Ill.; a special uncle, Robert Tocco, of Greensburg; a special aunt, Mary Harrison, of Greensburg; his godson, Dr. Joseph Altier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.