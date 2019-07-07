Charles J. Moff Jr., 89, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 16, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles J. Moff Sr. and Mary (Schober) Moff. Charlie was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where he served as a longtime usher. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Charlie Moff's Carpet Service. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army. In his beloved community of Latrobe, Charlie served as a first ward councilman for the Latrobe Borough Council and as a member and former chairman of the Latrobe Municipal Water Authority for 35 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, VFW Post No. 3414, Frontier Club, and a member and Past Worthy President of the F.O. Eagles No. 1188. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing and travelling and in his earlier years, he played football for the former Latrobe Zimbos and was a longtime third baseman for Latrobe Parks and Recreation's fast-pitch softball leagues. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Antinori) Moff, Sept. 7, 2018; a brother, Regis A. "Meeks" Moff; and a nephew, Douglas J. Moff. Charlie is survived by one son, Charles J. Moff III and his wife, Joan, of McMurray, Pa.; three daughters, Annette Jacobson and her husband, Don, of Glenshaw, Mary Lynn Bruce and her husband, Dan, of Murrysville, and Rosie Wolford and Larry Fannie, of Latrobe; two brothers, Franklin Moff, of Latrobe, and Victor "Poopsie" Moff, of Latrobe; one sister, Josephine Delligatti, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Robbie Wolford and his wife, Abby, Jennifer Brenner and her husband, Marc, Amanda Jacobson and her husband, Ani Malkani, Daniel Bruce Jr. and Katelyn Bruce and her fiance, Nick Ricciardi; two great-grandchildren, Strummer Jane and Lucy Rose; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1188 will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery with military services accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation, P.O. Box 307, Latrobe, PA 15650, or Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019