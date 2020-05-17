Charles Joseph Myers, 95, of Upper St. Clair, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Baptist Homes in Castle Shannon. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Mary Ann (Woodmancy) Myers. He was the loving father of Thomas (Antoinette), Anne (Scott) High, Robert (Nancy), James (Bridget), Jane (Chuck) Dodd and Elizabeth (Kerry) Humphrey. He was the proud and loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his current wife, Elizabeth (Corke) Myers, of Upper St. Clair. Charles will rest in eternal peace with his parents, Elmer and Charlotte (Vogel) Myers; as well as his three younger brothers, Jack, Art and Jim. Charles was a member of the Army Air Force and a graduate of the University of Michigan. After 35 years at Consolidation Coal Co., he retired as executive vice president of sales and marketing. He was a devout Catholic and a longtime member at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair. He also enjoyed fly fishing and traveling. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a private immediate family viewing was held Thursday, May 14, at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME in Peters Township. A private family service was held Friday, May 15, at St. Louise de Marillac, with burial immediately following at Queen of Mary Cemetery in Peters Township. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Gertrude in Bridgeville, food pantry.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.