Charles J. Potts, 77, of Cheswick, formerly of Hiller, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, to the late Charles J. and Marion A. Bauer Potts. Charles was a retired electrician for the Fayette County Housing Authority. Survivors are his brother, Thomas and his wife, Charlotte Potts, of Cheswick, his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Ebhardt, of Butler, granddaughter, Tiffany, sister-in-law, Donna Porter, and two brothers-in-law, Steven and Richard Spolar. A private graveside service was held in St. Mary's Cemetery O'Hara Township. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
