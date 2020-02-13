Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME
117 Blackhawk Road
Chippewa Township, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME
117 Blackhawk Road
Chippewa Township, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME
117 Blackhawk Road
Chippewa Township, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME
117 Blackhawk Road
Chippewa Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rittmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Rittmeyer Jr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Rittmeyer Jr. Obituary
Charles "Chuck" J. Rittmeyer Jr., 74, of Pittsburgh, long-term resident of Beaver County, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital. Born March 18, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Anne (Ohleger) Rittmeyer. Chuck was a proud and loyal friend of Bill W. for more than 34 years, where he was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous, leading local meetings, volunteering and sponsoring. In 1995, at the age of 50, he graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Foster) Rittmeyer. He is survived by two sons, Charles J. Rittmeyer III and Brian C. Rittmeyer; a granddaughter, Makayla N. Rittmeyer; a brother, Robert W. (Mary Ann) Rittmeyer; two sisters, Judy (Dennis) Branagan and Joanne Magee (William Gibbs); and a niece and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until time of services at noon Saturday in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME, 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Township, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. David Else will officiate.Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -