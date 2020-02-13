|
Charles "Chuck" J. Rittmeyer Jr., 74, of Pittsburgh, long-term resident of Beaver County, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital. Born March 18, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Anne (Ohleger) Rittmeyer. Chuck was a proud and loyal friend of Bill W. for more than 34 years, where he was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous, leading local meetings, volunteering and sponsoring. In 1995, at the age of 50, he graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Foster) Rittmeyer. He is survived by two sons, Charles J. Rittmeyer III and Brian C. Rittmeyer; a granddaughter, Makayla N. Rittmeyer; a brother, Robert W. (Mary Ann) Rittmeyer; two sisters, Judy (Dennis) Branagan and Joanne Magee (William Gibbs); and a niece and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until time of services at noon Saturday in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME, 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Township, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. David Else will officiate.Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.