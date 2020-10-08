1/1
Charles J. Rossey
Charles J. "Jet" Rossey, 77, of Monroeville, passed suddenly in his home Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was the loving husband to Donna Jean Krohe of 53 years; devoted father to Alishia Detisch (Tim) and Carrie Rausch (Mike); best Grand-Dad EVER to Jake and Emily, Matthew, Katherine and Ben; brother of Tom Rossey; and a good neighbor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Henry and Gladys Frazier Rossey; and brothers, Bob and Jack. A hunting enthusiast, fishing expert, NASCAR fanatic and an avid gardener, Dad loved his hobbies and did them well. He was always looking for a deal. And who could ever forget his silly antics and great sense of humor. Jet was self-employed as a wallpaper installer and painter and was a perfectionist. He was always willing to share his tricks of the trade. We would especially like to thank all of you who were a good neighbor. Your kindness and devotion mean more than you will ever know. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. The wearing of facial coverings and social distancing will be followed. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate your notes, funny stories, memories and silly tales to be shared with Mom and his grandchildren. Please mail to: Alishia Detisch, 117 Cloverdale Drive, Evans City, PA 16033. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
