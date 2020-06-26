Charles K. "Chuck" Russell, 90, Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the youngest of six children of the late Samuel and Marguerite Russell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth (Quackenbush) Russell, and is the loving father of three children, Stephen (Mary), of Bolivia, N.C., Gary (Cindy), of Imperial, and Jennifer (Tony) Billanti, of McMurray. He loved to regale his pride in his grandchildren to anyone that would listen, Eric Russell, Elizabeth Russell, Emily (Dan) Bennett, Charles (Kimberly) Russell, Laura (Ryan) Squibbs, Erin Golden and Lindsey Golden. One of his great joys was his great-grandchildren, Luke and Grant Bennett. Chuck served in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked on jet engine materials research at Wright-Patterson Air Field in Dayton, Ohio. After receiving his PhD. in ceramic engineering at the University of Illinois, he made Pittsburgh his home and had a long career in research at U.S. Steel. Chuck was a very active member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, serving as elder and deacon numerous times, as well as other committees. His family was his greatest love and he spent many happy summer vacations at the Outer Banks, N.C., with all of them. Chuck was beloved by his many nieces and nephews across the country. He and Ruth also loved spending some winter months in Tucson, Ariz., especially because they could spend time with their much-loved niece, Gigi, and her husband, Pat Carrillo. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.