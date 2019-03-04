Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Kuhn


1930 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Kuhn Obituary
Charles "Duane" Kuhn, 88, of Kecksburg, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born Dec. 27, 1930, in Kecksburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Edith Sheeley Kuhn. Duane graduated from Hurst High School in 1948. He was employed for 45 years at Pepsi Cola in Kecksburg. Duane served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion post No. 446. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Dwight Kuhn; brother, Earl Kuhn; and sister, Eva Jean Miller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ilene Echard Kuhn.
At Duane's request, there will be no viewing or services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now