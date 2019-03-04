|
|
Charles "Duane" Kuhn, 88, of Kecksburg, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born Dec. 27, 1930, in Kecksburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Edith Sheeley Kuhn. Duane graduated from Hurst High School in 1948. He was employed for 45 years at Pepsi Cola in Kecksburg. Duane served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion post No. 446. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Dwight Kuhn; brother, Earl Kuhn; and sister, Eva Jean Miller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ilene Echard Kuhn.
At Duane's request, there will be no viewing or services. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 4, 2019