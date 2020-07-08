Charles L. Burkholder Jr., 67, of Acme, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Forbes Hospital Monroeville after a tragic motorcycle accident on July 4, after spending an enjoyable holiday with his family. He was taken from his family while doing what he loved. He was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of Charles L. Burkholder Sr. and Ann (Eidemiller) Burkholder. He was employed at EHC Industries for more than 28 years as a metal fabricator. Charles was known as a jack of all trades and a skilled craftsman; he was a talented wood and metal worker who took pride in the building of his own home. He was a member of the Police Rod and Gun Club and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, enjoying camping, boating and riding his motorcycle. He attended Vibrant Church in Mechanicsburg. Charles is survived by his wife, Anita Gonzalez, of Acme; his mother, Ann Burkholder, of New Alexandria; his children, Charles Burkholder III (Tara), of Greensburg, and Chelie Koshar (Chad), of Scottdale; one sister, Catherine Levandosky (Frank), of New Alexandria; four brothers, Cliff Burkholder (Lorraine), of Latrobe, Bob Burkholder (Karen), of New Alexandria, Kevin Burkholder (JoAnn), of New Alexandria, and Dan Burkholder, of New Alexandria; five grandchildren, Jacob, Mitchell and Ryan Burkholder and Skylar and Cambria Koshar; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Burkholder Sr. All arrangements are private under the direction of McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
