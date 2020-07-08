1/1
Charles L. Burkholder Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Burkholder Jr., 67, of Acme, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Forbes Hospital Monroeville after a tragic motorcycle accident on July 4, after spending an enjoyable holiday with his family. He was taken from his family while doing what he loved. He was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of Charles L. Burkholder Sr. and Ann (Eidemiller) Burkholder. He was employed at EHC Industries for more than 28 years as a metal fabricator. Charles was known as a jack of all trades and a skilled craftsman; he was a talented wood and metal worker who took pride in the building of his own home. He was a member of the Police Rod and Gun Club and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, enjoying camping, boating and riding his motorcycle. He attended Vibrant Church in Mechanicsburg. Charles is survived by his wife, Anita Gonzalez, of Acme; his mother, Ann Burkholder, of New Alexandria; his children, Charles Burkholder III (Tara), of Greensburg, and Chelie Koshar (Chad), of Scottdale; one sister, Catherine Levandosky (Frank), of New Alexandria; four brothers, Cliff Burkholder (Lorraine), of Latrobe, Bob Burkholder (Karen), of New Alexandria, Kevin Burkholder (JoAnn), of New Alexandria, and Dan Burkholder, of New Alexandria; five grandchildren, Jacob, Mitchell and Ryan Burkholder and Skylar and Cambria Koshar; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Burkholder Sr. All arrangements are private under the direction of McCABE FUNERAL HOME, Derry. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 7, 2020
So very sorry for your families loss! Our deepest sorrow and condolences. God bless Charles and your entire family!

Rose and Randy Bryson
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy to your family for your loss. Linda and Dave
david metrick
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christian mayercheck
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved