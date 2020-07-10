Charles Lamar "Chuc Luv" Chandler, 55, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1965, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late Charles Prentice and Helen Chandler Prentice. Chuck was employed for PPG in Creighton. He was a member of the IBPOE of W Valley Lodge 294. Chucky was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to fish and was famous for his ribs, which he enjoyed grilling for all occasions. He loved his children and grandchildren most of all and loved spending time with his closest friends. Chuck is survived by his children, Staci, Tosha, Charles Jr. and Chanelle Chandler; sister, Tina Chandler; four grandchildren, Tahnook, Pharoah, Ariona and Lavelle; and niece and nephew, Mykalah Lyons and Tyler Caldwell. All services were private, as was the burial. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



