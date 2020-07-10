1/1
Charles L. Chandler
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Lamar "Chuc Luv" Chandler, 55, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1965, in Washington, Pa., and was a son of the late Charles Prentice and Helen Chandler Prentice. Chuck was employed for PPG in Creighton. He was a member of the IBPOE of W Valley Lodge 294. Chucky was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to fish and was famous for his ribs, which he enjoyed grilling for all occasions. He loved his children and grandchildren most of all and loved spending time with his closest friends. Chuck is survived by his children, Staci, Tosha, Charles Jr. and Chanelle Chandler; sister, Tina Chandler; four grandchildren, Tahnook, Pharoah, Ariona and Lavelle; and niece and nephew, Mykalah Lyons and Tyler Caldwell. All services were private, as was the burial. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved