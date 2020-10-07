1/
Charles L. Kammerdeiner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Kammerdeiner Jr., 76, of Oakdale, formerly of Springdale, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born to his parents, the late Charles and Sylvia Klingensmith Kammerdeiner Sr. Chuck graduated from Har-Brak High School and later Clarion University with his bachelor's degree. He was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed his dogs, working for Wesleski Transfer and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his sons, Jeffrey (Kelly) Kammerdeiner, of Oakdale, and Mike (Susan) Bousch, of Illinois; daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Knox, of Carnegie; grandchildren, Mia, Tanner and Conner; sister, Cindy Litini; and brother, Greg (Donna) Kammerdeiner. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francine Zolnierczyk Kammerdeiner, and one sister, Charlene Pesci. Arrangements are private for his family and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved