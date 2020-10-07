Charles L. Kammerdeiner Jr., 76, of Oakdale, formerly of Springdale, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born to his parents, the late Charles and Sylvia Klingensmith Kammerdeiner Sr. Chuck graduated from Har-Brak High School and later Clarion University with his bachelor's degree. He was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed his dogs, working for Wesleski Transfer and especially spending time with his family. Surviving him are his sons, Jeffrey (Kelly) Kammerdeiner, of Oakdale, and Mike (Susan) Bousch, of Illinois; daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Knox, of Carnegie; grandchildren, Mia, Tanner and Conner; sister, Cindy Litini; and brother, Greg (Donna) Kammerdeiner. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francine Zolnierczyk Kammerdeiner, and one sister, Charlene Pesci. Arrangements are private for his family and a celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
