Charles "Chuck" L. Kiehl Sr., 64, of Washington Township, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 1, 1956, in New Kensington, son of the late Mervin L. and Jane Davis Kiehl, and has been a resident of Washington Township for the past 38 years after moving from Arnold. Mr. Kiehl was an Army veteran and worked as a plater for Keystone Rust Proofing for 40 years. He was a member of the New Kensington Hunter's and Fisherman's Club and enjoyed fishing, especially trout fishing, camping, and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jean M. Carnahan Kiehl; two sons, Charles L. (Jamie) Kiehl Jr., and Chris L. (Nikki) Kiehl, both of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren Hailie, Xavier and Talon Kiehl; four sisters, Cindy (Dave) Janicik, of Arnold, Jamie (Dean) Hurlbut, of Allegheny Township, and Jane Ann (Ron) Hammel and Dee Dee (Steve) Schrecengost, both of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Jane Davis, and Peter and Helen Kiehl. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave. at 14th Street, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday by Pastor Cletus Hull. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time. Please wear a mask. Burial with military honors by Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
