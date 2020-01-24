|
Charles Lewis "Lew" Rylander, 95, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Born April 5, 1924, he was the son of the late Charles W. Rylander and Sarah Heintzelman Rylander. Charles served in World War II as a CB and made his trade as an electrician at US Steel for more than 40 years. Charles enjoyed gardening, dancing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen-Paul; his children, Mary Helen, Michael and James; and his sisters, Ruth Sullivan, Charlotte Erb, Livvy Chase, Virginia Rylander and Bertha Kratochvil. He is survived by his children, Lewis (Kim) Rylander, Paul (Justine) Rylander, Kathleen Sarniak-Tanzola, Helen (Mario) Venzin, Kimberly Rylander, David (JoyceAnne) Rylander and Bethanie Hack; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Charles' funeral Mass will be Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in St. Florian Catholic Church with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020