Charles L. "Larry" Thurling Jr., 72, of Jeannette, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Virginia (Smith) Thurling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Thurling, and sister, Donna G. Bossert. Prior to retirement, he worked in the parts warehouse for Beckwith. Larry was a member of the Irwin Sportsmans, enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and loved to golf, especially with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Utzman) Thurling, of Jeannette; son, John McElwain and his wife, Helen, of Mamont; daughter, Sue Miller and husband, Brian, of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Dan, Kelly, John and David; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Chase and Ethan; and his dog, Cody, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Gruesu. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

