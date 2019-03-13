Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Charles L. Thurling Jr.


Charles L. Thurling Jr. Obituary
Charles L. "Larry" Thurling Jr., 72, of Jeannette, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Virginia (Smith) Thurling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. Thurling, and sister, Donna G. Bossert. Prior to retirement, he worked in the parts warehouse for Beckwith. Larry was a member of the Irwin Sportsmans, enjoyed collecting Lionel trains and loved to golf, especially with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Utzman) Thurling, of Jeannette; son, John McElwain and his wife, Helen, of Mamont; daughter, Sue Miller and husband, Brian, of Westmoreland City; grandchildren, Dan, Kelly, John and David; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Chase and Ethan; and his dog, Cody, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, PA 15644. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Gruesu. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 13, 2019
