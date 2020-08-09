Charles M. Brezinski, 70, of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. Charles was born April 24, 1950, in Blairsville, a son of the late Grace (McClaren) and Michael Brezinski. He was the widower of Marilyn Jeanne (VanTine) Brezinski, who passed in 2006. Charles served in the Air Force for 20 years and was stationed in various locations around the world. After his honorable discharge from the service, he came back to the area and took a position with Oxford Development Co. in RIDC Park. He worked in HVAC maintenance up until his retirement in 2018. Charles enjoyed fishing, working on computers and tinkering around his home. Charles is survived by his children, Douglas M. and Brandy Brezinski, of North Carolina, Sharon L. Brezinski, of Freeport, and Heather M. and Brandon Larkin, of Freeport. He is also survived by his sister, Lily Dawson, of Butler; his brother, Adam and Kim Brezinski, of Buffalo Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation and he will be buried alongside his wife at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to D.A.V., Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave., Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.dav.org
