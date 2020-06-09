Charles M. Davis
1987 - 2020-06-03
Charles M. Davis, 33, of Scotrun, formerly of Apollo, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was the husband of Candice (Rethage) Davis. Born in Woodbury, N.J., he was the son of Donald and Charlene (Keller) Davis, of Scotrun. Charles worked as a boilermaker for Local 154 during his time in Pittsburgh. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and camping. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Charley Benny Davis and Mabel Jane Davis; and sister, Mandy R. Hoffman. There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to BOLOCK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Cresco, Pa.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
