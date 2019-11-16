|
Charles Martin "Charlie" Fischer, 86, of Scottdale, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Charlie was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Smithton, a son of the late Clemens J. and Anna (Mologne) Fischer. He was married to Mary Ellen (Davis) Fischer, who passed away Aug. 23, 2012. Charlie was a devout Catholic and noted philanthropist to many charities, churches, museums, hospitals, schools, bike trails, and libraries. He was a faithful member of Saint Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Following his graduation from West Newton High School (1951) and California State Teachers College (1955), he received a master's degree from Penn State University. Charlie taught industrial arts at Clearfield, Frazier, and Upper St. Clair high schools before retiring in 1981. A veteran of the Army, he served as a private first class with the 3rd Armored Division in Germany during the Korean War. Over the years, Charlie served as a board member for the Foundation of California State University and volunteered at West Overton Museum and the Greenville Senior Center. He enjoyed watercolor painting, woodcarving, golfing, hunting, fishing, traveling, and camping. Charlie will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends, his three cousins, Esther Bucci, Roberta Kubic, and Virginia Meidinger. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clemens J. Fischer Jr. on Feb. 14, 2019. Special thanks to the following charities that were close to Charlie's heart: Diocese of Greensburg-Catholic Foundation, St. Florian Church and Pre-School in United, St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Children's Hospital and Children's Institute, both in Pittsburgh, Scottdale Public Library, and West Overton Museum. Many thanks to those who visited Charlie often, Jeanne Domurot, Diane Lewandowski, Peg Wingert, and Ed and Sue Zylka, and all others who helped Charlie in any way. The family and friends of Charlie express their deepest appreciation to Woodcrest Senior Living Community, Scottdale, and Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, for their professional and exemplary care of Charlie. A final thank you to Carol Ashby, Carol Ramela, and Dr. Joseph Dreliszak for the sharing of their time, friendship, and LOVE with Charlie!
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where prayers of transfer will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Rick Kosisko as celebrant. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery next to his late wife, with full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. The Ministry of Consolation will recite prayers at 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be offered to St. Florian Pre-School, 4257 Route 981, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019