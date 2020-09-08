1/
Charles M. Hill
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles M. Hill, 77, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 25, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles L. Hill and Anne (Lepley) Hill. Charles had attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel with 40 years of service. For many years, he served as an officer and member of Steelworkers Retirees No. 1537 and as an officer and former director of LESCO Federal Credit Union. He was also a veteran of the Marine Corps. His favorite pastimes included traveling, gambling and gardening, but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hill. Charles is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. (Lechman) Hill, of Latrobe; two sons, Michael S. Hill and his wife Stephanie, of Latrobe, and Jeffrey A. Hill and his wife Christine, of Greensburg; one daughter, Lisa M. Hill, of Lake Wiley, S.C.; two brothers, Francis Hill and his wife Kathleen, of Virginia Beach, Va., and John Hill and his wife Michelle, of Latrobe; two sisters, Kathleen Sagan and her husband Edward, of Latrobe, and Dorothy Basay, of Derry Township; and his five grandchildren, Emma, Jessica, Victoria, James and Joseph. At Charles' request, there will be no public visitations or services. Private inurnment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650; or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved