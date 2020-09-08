Charles M. Hill, 77, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Aug. 25, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles L. Hill and Anne (Lepley) Hill. Charles had attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel with 40 years of service. For many years, he served as an officer and member of Steelworkers Retirees No. 1537 and as an officer and former director of LESCO Federal Credit Union. He was also a veteran of the Marine Corps. His favorite pastimes included traveling, gambling and gardening, but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Hill. Charles is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. (Lechman) Hill, of Latrobe; two sons, Michael S. Hill and his wife Stephanie, of Latrobe, and Jeffrey A. Hill and his wife Christine, of Greensburg; one daughter, Lisa M. Hill, of Lake Wiley, S.C.; two brothers, Francis Hill and his wife Kathleen, of Virginia Beach, Va., and John Hill and his wife Michelle, of Latrobe; two sisters, Kathleen Sagan and her husband Edward, of Latrobe, and Dorothy Basay, of Derry Township; and his five grandchildren, Emma, Jessica, Victoria, James and Joseph. At Charles' request, there will be no public visitations or services. Private inurnment will be at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650; or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.