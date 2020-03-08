|
Charles O. Hoke, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Loyalhanna Senior Suites. He was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Richland, Pa., a son of the late George M. and Bertha M. (Boltz) Hoke. Charles was a World War II veteran of the Army. Prior to his retirement, he and his wife Shirley owned and operated the former C&S Hoke Realty in York, Pa. He was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed golf and gardening, but even more enjoyed his role as a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, George and Neil Hoke, and Eileen Treida. He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Shirley (Lessig) Hoke; his daughter, Pamela Ferguson and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg; and his granddaughters, Kelly McCarry and her husband, Michael, Katie Ferguson and her fiance, Sam Silverberg, and Lindsey Ferguson. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with his pastor, the Rev. Chris Whitehead, officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildlife Works, 836 Chestnut St., Youngwood, PA 15697. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.