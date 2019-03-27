Charles O. Snyder, 96, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home. He was born May 15, 1922, on the family farm directly across the street from his current home, in Unity Township, a son of the late Otto L. and Emma C. (Sessie) Snyder. Prior to retirement in 1988, he worked at Robershaw Controls, New Stanton. Chuck was an Army veteran of World War II, member of VFW Post 33, Greensburg, and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen R. (Palmer) Snyder, and a sister, Gloria Koluder. He is survived by four daughters, Linda Snyder, Kathy Petrill and husband, John, Judy Wnek and husband, Edward, and Cindy Ferrari and husband, Chuck, all of Unity Township; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Auman and husband, Ben, Gina Petrill, Zachary Wnek and wife, Julie, Beth Stefanik and husband, Sam, Michael Ferrari and wife, Marissa, Lucas Ferrari and wife, Jessica, Tyler Ferrari and wife, Lauren, and Natalie Ferrari; 10 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Leah, Eli, Hannah, Emma, Henry, Landon and Jacob, and two more due soon; three sisters, Alfrieda Thomas, of Delanco, N.J., Martha Snyder, of Unity Township, and Doris Smith and husband, William, of Unity Township; a brother, Frank W. Snyder, of Virginia Beach, Va.; a sister-in-law, Janet Palmer, of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Mark A. Werner officiating. Military honors by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard and private interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

