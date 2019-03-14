Charles Ocepek, 97, of Claridge, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UPMC Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill. Charles was born March 3, 1922, to John and Mary Ocepek, of Claridge, and was the last of their 12 children to survive. He was a lifelong resident of Claridge. In 1951, Charles was appointed by President Harry Truman to be the postmaster at the U.S. Post Office in Claridge, where he served for more than 35 years, retiring in 1987. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Headquarters Battery of the 681st Glider Field Artillery Battalion attached to the 17th Airborne Division. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (Rizzardi) Ocepek; son, Mark Ocepek; and granddaughter, Claire Geraghty. He is survived by his children, Andrea Ocepek Geraghty, Karl Ocepek (Marcy Hessinger), Jon Ocepek (Margaret), Thomas Ocepek (Louise Snyder) and Renee Ocepek Parsley (Jesse); his grandchildren, Ryan Geraghty, Anton and Marc Ocepek, Erin, David and Mary Ocepek and Sarah and Morgan Parsley; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of the Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, served on the Penn Township Planning and Zoning Board and as a youth baseball coach. He was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Harrison City.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Barbara Church. Interment will follow at Denmark-Manor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.





Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary