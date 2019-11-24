Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Mahoney


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Mahoney Obituary
Charles P. Mahoney, 79, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born June 24, 1940, in Greensburg, son of the late Charles and Rose Medved Leshow. Charles served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed the fall and winter months. He enjoyed sports, animals and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Mognet Mahoney. He was also predeceased by his buddies, "Sparky" and "Rudi." He is survived by two daughters, Terri (Eugene Jr.) Kowalewski, of Mt. Pleasant, and Tamie (Chuck) Elnyczky, of Greensburg; three grandsons, Geno (Tiffany) Kowalewski III, Zachary (Amy) Kowalewski and Charles Patrick Elnyczky; a great-granddaughter, Hope Kowalewski; two special cousins, Harry and Dennis Hays; and several stepsisters.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CLL Society. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -