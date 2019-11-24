|
Charles P. Mahoney, 79, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born June 24, 1940, in Greensburg, son of the late Charles and Rose Medved Leshow. Charles served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed the fall and winter months. He enjoyed sports, animals and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Mognet Mahoney. He was also predeceased by his buddies, "Sparky" and "Rudi." He is survived by two daughters, Terri (Eugene Jr.) Kowalewski, of Mt. Pleasant, and Tamie (Chuck) Elnyczky, of Greensburg; three grandsons, Geno (Tiffany) Kowalewski III, Zachary (Amy) Kowalewski and Charles Patrick Elnyczky; a great-granddaughter, Hope Kowalewski; two special cousins, Harry and Dennis Hays; and several stepsisters.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CLL Society. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019