Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC
402 E. Church St.
Ligonier, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC
402 E. Church St.
Ligonier, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC.
402 E. Church St.
Ligonier, PA
View Map

Charles R. Bureau


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Bureau Obituary
Charles R. Bureau, 83, of Acme, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Earl and Pearl (Blair) Bureau. Charles was a member of New Beginnings Worship Center, a lifetime member of the Local District 409 Painters Union, and volunteered for the Chestnut Ridge Meals-On-Wheels. Charles was also a veteran of the Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry "Skippy" Bureau. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Stahl) Bureau; two children, Timothy (Christine) Bureau Sr., and Rob (Yvette) Bureau, both of Acme; three grandchildren, Timothy (Heather) Bureau Jr., of Acme, Chelsey (David) Humphrey, of Vanderbilt, and Kelsey Bureau (Brandon Withrow), of Acme; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Shae Humphrey. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Pastor David Brady officiating. Private interment will be in the Stahlstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Worship Center, 1668 Route 30, Ligonier, PA 15658. The Bureau family would like to thank the Excela Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -