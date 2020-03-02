|
|
Charles R. Bureau, 83, of Acme, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Earl and Pearl (Blair) Bureau. Charles was a member of New Beginnings Worship Center, a lifetime member of the Local District 409 Painters Union, and volunteered for the Chestnut Ridge Meals-On-Wheels. Charles was also a veteran of the Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry "Skippy" Bureau. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Stahl) Bureau; two children, Timothy (Christine) Bureau Sr., and Rob (Yvette) Bureau, both of Acme; three grandchildren, Timothy (Heather) Bureau Jr., of Acme, Chelsey (David) Humphrey, of Vanderbilt, and Kelsey Bureau (Brandon Withrow), of Acme; and a great-granddaughter, Avery Shae Humphrey. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Pastor David Brady officiating. Private interment will be in the Stahlstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Worship Center, 1668 Route 30, Ligonier, PA 15658. The Bureau family would like to thank the Excela Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care.