Charles Robert "Chuck" Cihil, 72, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Brackenridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 26, 2020. Chuck was born March 14, 1948, the eldest son of Charles and Constance L. Cihil, of Brackenridge. After attending Penn Technical Institute, he was a computer programmer for IBM in Endicott, N.Y., and was later transferred to IBM in Charlotte, N.C., where he retired after 30 years of service. Chuck proudly served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed playing Scrabble with his family. He was an avid golfer, playing several times per week with his friends. He liked building personal computers and listening to music on his audio equipment. Chuck cherished the time with his loved ones often by meeting them for a meal or keeping in touch by phone or email. He loved to share the joy in his life with others, and his smile and laugh were unforgettable. Chuck leaves behind many close family and friends and will be deeply missed. Chuck is survived by his mother, Constance L. (Connie) Cihil, who now resides at HarmarVillage Care Center, Cheswick; his brothers, Robert (Mary) Cihil, of Natrona Heights, and E. Thomas Cihil (John Engle), of Pittsburgh; and his sister, Diane (David) Mazur, of Natrona Heights. He is also survived by his three children, Greg (Susie) Cihil, of Fort Mill, S.C., Deborah Cihil, of Charlotte, N.C., and Matthew Cihil, of York, S.C.; his two grandchildren, Matthew Cihil, of Monroe, N.C., and Gabrielle Cihil, of Charlotte, N.C.; four nieces, Kristi Cihil (Justin Macioce), Danielle (John) Bond, Dana (David) Mattini and Deanna Mazur (Pat Quinn); and two great-nephews, Aaron and Zachary Mattini. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles (Chuck) Cihil, and his brother, Richard E. Cihil. A celebration of life service was held at Central Church in Charlotte, N.C. In honor of Chuck's memory, the family suggests making donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).