Charles R. Hankey
1942 - 2020
Charles Russell Hankey, 78, of Whitney, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Feb. 7, 1942, in Ligonier, he was a son of the late Clyde C. Hankey. Prior to his retirement, Charles was employed with the Derry Area School District. He was an Army veteran, and a retired fireman with the Whitney Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, Possum Hollow Hunt Club, Whitney-Hostetter Firemen's Club, and Hostetter Slovak Club. Charles enjoyed hunting and woodworking, and was an excellent guitar player who enjoyed singing and playing in the band "Good Times 5" along with his wife. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who loved his family and was always willing to help anyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Kay (Adams) Hankey; and a brother, Eugene E. Hankey Sr. Charles is survived by five children, Charles C. Hankey and his wife Malinda, of Derry, Tina M. Culler and her husband Robert, of Latrobe, Leona Fay Kirkling and her husband Michael, of Greensburg, Randolph S. Hankey and his wife Becky, of Whitney, and Brandy K. Horner and her husband Todd, of Latrobe; two brothers, Robert Hankey, of McKeesport, and Clyde Hankey and his wife Pat, of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Tonya, Timothy (Mallori), Breann (Brian), Jessica (Maelo), Ashley, Michalene, Marissa, Devin (Kayla), Keeley, Hanna (Kyle), and Dawson; 18 great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Maisie, Zoah, Nicholas, Brexton, Nevaeh, Amara, Averie, Bradley, Isaiah, Laquanda, Meeka, Ciara, Leneil, Messiah, Ronan, and Helena; numerous nieces and nephews; his loving dogs, Brutus and Hank; and his cat. Bella. Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests. Services and interment are private. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
