Charles Ray Penrose, 90, of Robinson, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Beacon Ridge, Ind. He was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Robinson, a son of the late John Henry and Bessie Albaugh Penrose. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Bethlehem Steel for 36 years. He was a member of the Robinson Church of the Brethren, the Robinson Sportsmen's Club, Armagh Senior Citizens and he and his wife enjoyed bowling on the church bowling league. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles William Penrose; a brother, Dean Penrose; two sisters, Edith Garland and Gladys Brendlinger; a son-in-law, David Banko; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Penrose. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary E. Taylor Penrose; four children, Virginia L. Henderson, of Trinity, Fla., Linda L. (Ray) Seigh, of Robinson, Patricia M. Banko, of Seward, and Ronald R. Penrose Sr., of Ligonier; six grandchildren, David (April) Seigh, Ronald (Mandy) Penrose Jr., Steven (Sis) Seigh, Courtney (P.J.) Rozsi, Michael Banko and Ross Penrose; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet (John) Fry, of Indiana; and a brother, Merle A. Penrose, of Robinson.
Friends and family will gather from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Ray's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday with pastors Farrell Abraham and Kimberly Sisitki co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ray's memory to the Robinson Church of the Brethren, High St., Robinson, PA 15949 or to Asera Care Hospice, 100 CTC Drive, Suite 100, Johnstown, PA 15904. To leave a tribute or condolence for Ray or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2019