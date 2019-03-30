Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Charles R. Sanner


Charles R. Sanner, 49, of Wilkins Township, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born June 28. 1969, in Greensburg, a son of the late Wayne A. and Susan A. (Rickard) Sanner. He was a member of the Italian American Citizen Club of Wilkins Township and an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his wife, Traci L. (Thomas) Sanner; two sons, Tyler Thomas, of Wilkins Township, and Kane Kreinbrook and wife, Tereza, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Spencer, Amilia and Cecilia; a sister, Michelle Armstrong and wife, Tonya, of Ohio; a brother, Michael W .Sanner and fiancee, Kelly Buckley, of Greensburg; a sister, Quidora S. Minnier, of West Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Middletown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests a memorial contribution to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 30, 2019
