Charles R. Smith, 66, of Youngwood, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Helen (Dulkis) Smith, of Middletown, and the late Russell E. Smith Jr. He was a tool maker for Precision Defense of Irwin. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Smith; his son, Jeremy L. Smith (Jennifer), of Pleasant Unity; daughter, Rhonda Lash (Jarrod), of Blairsville; daughter, Stephanie Bock (Keith), of Ohio; and son, John Harvey, of Export; his 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Karen Bronick, of Strongstown; sister, Joanne Zink (Joseph), of Madison; sister, Arlene Senger (Robert), of Greensburg; brother, Timothy Smith (Tracy), of Mapleton, Utah; brother, James Smith (Mary), of Greensburg; sister, Cheryl West (Thomas), of Zelienople; sister, Ruth Bendel (Patrick), of Lebanon, Ohio; sister, Lillian Harris, of Hershey; and sister, Audrey Dorn (Scott), of Houston, Texas.
Services are private. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 7, 2019