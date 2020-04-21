|
Charles R. Solomon, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born July 5, 1938, in Pleasant Valley, Pa., he was a son of the late William E. and Miriam (Menhorn) Solomon. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was a member of the Teamsters Local 30. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald H. Solomon; and two sisters, Frances and Kay. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol M. (Weightman) Solomon, of Latrobe; one son, Charles J. Solomon and his wife Andrea, of Latrobe; one brother, Steve Solomon and his wife Henrietta, of Herminie; one sister, Emily Sarfield, of Manor; four grandchildren, Terri L. Wilson and her husband Robert, Jesse J. Solomon, Caroline F. Solomon, and Jessica; and his dog, Molly. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.