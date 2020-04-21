Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Solomon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Solomon Obituary
Charles R. Solomon, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Born July 5, 1938, in Pleasant Valley, Pa., he was a son of the late William E. and Miriam (Menhorn) Solomon. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was a member of the Teamsters Local 30. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald H. Solomon; and two sisters, Frances and Kay. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol M. (Weightman) Solomon, of Latrobe; one son, Charles J. Solomon and his wife Andrea, of Latrobe; one brother, Steve Solomon and his wife Henrietta, of Herminie; one sister, Emily Sarfield, of Manor; four grandchildren, Terri L. Wilson and her husband Robert, Jesse J. Solomon, Caroline F. Solomon, and Jessica; and his dog, Molly. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now