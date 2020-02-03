|
|
Charles "Bill" Rattigan, 76, of Hempfield Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He was born May 18, 1943, in Kittanning, the only son of the late Lance and Mary (Sgarlata) Rattigan. Bill was a proud Eagle Scout and veteran serving in the Air Force. Prior to retirement, he worked for the U.S. Department of Labor/ Black Lung. He and his wife loved traveling in their motor home, going to Florida every winter and making it to all 48 states together. Bill was passionate about history and genealogy. He was incredibly proud of his Irish heritage. In 1997 he organized an O'Reachtagain family gathering where people from around the world gathered in Rattigan, Pa. He also organized a local Irish Group based in Greensburg known as Celtic Connection. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Boyd) Rattigan; his children, Julia Buchanan and husband, Greg, Aaron Rattigan and wife, Rebecca, Carey Busatto and husband, Dan, and Sean Rattigan and wife, Julieanne; his grandchildren, Brenna, Ian, Nicholas, Noah, Elie, Adie, Bella, Rory, Lily, and Rose. Also surviving are a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; a nephew; a niece; and multiple cousins. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg, with military honors provided by Post 33 of Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local veterans charity in Bill's honor. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.