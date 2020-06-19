Charles S. DeCriscio
1933 - 2020
Charles S. DeCriscio, 87, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Newhaven Court Memory Care. He was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late Franceso and Carmela Ricci DiCriscio. Charles was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. After retiring from the Army, he worked for the US Postal Service up until he retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna DeCriscio; two brothers, Nick and Mike DiCriscio; and four sisters, Phillis Mignogna, Florence Lenhart, Dana Krivis and Margaret Markle. He is survived by his two sons, Charles M. DeCriscio, of Lovettsville, Va., and Daniel (Jessica) R. DeCriscio, of Sanford, N.C., his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Marla DeCriscio, of Leesburg, Va.; his brother, Lou DeCriscio, of Derry; a special nephew, Charlie DiCriscio, of Jeannette; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there was no public viewing. A private funeral Mass will be held in the Our Lady of Grace Church. Charles' family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
