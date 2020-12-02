Charles T. "Chuck" Bolena, 51, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. Chuck was born June 1, 1969, in Pittsburgh, the son of Caroline A. (Giannotti) Bolena and the late Raymond A. Bolena. Chuck was a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School Class of 1987 and an active member of the Christian Life Church in Trafford. He was a veteran of the Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. Chuck was a development coach, helping people become better people. In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Darlene K. (Race) Bolena; his children, Samantha and Jordan Bolena; his siblings, Linda Pritts (Randy), Daniel Bolena, Ronald Bolena (Beth) and Ryan Bolena (Virginia); numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful four legged fur baby, Gracey. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Chuck's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, with Pastors Jared Parks and Gary Simpson officiating followed by a presentation of military honors. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family for a scholarship to be established through the Penn-Trafford High School. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
.