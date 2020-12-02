1/1
Charles T. Bolena
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles T. "Chuck" Bolena, 51, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. Chuck was born June 1, 1969, in Pittsburgh, the son of Caroline A. (Giannotti) Bolena and the late Raymond A. Bolena. Chuck was a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School Class of 1987 and an active member of the Christian Life Church in Trafford. He was a veteran of the Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. Chuck was a development coach, helping people become better people. In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Darlene K. (Race) Bolena; his children, Samantha and Jordan Bolena; his siblings, Linda Pritts (Randy), Daniel Bolena, Ronald Bolena (Beth) and Ryan Bolena (Virginia); numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful four legged fur baby, Gracey. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Chuck's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, with Pastors Jared Parks and Gary Simpson officiating followed by a presentation of military honors. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family for a scholarship to be established through the Penn-Trafford High School. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Christian Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved