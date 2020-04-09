|
Charles T. Eberts, 66, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Rucki Hospice Care Center of Gulfside Healthcare Services, Zephyrhills. He was born Jan. 22, 1954, in Greensburg, the beloved son of Charles R. Eberts, of Zephyrhills, Fla., and the late Delores G. (Carnera) Eberts. Charles was a loving son, nephew, cousin and friend. He was formerly employed by US Air. He will be greatly missed by his loving father, Charles; special friends, Mallory and Suzanne Beck; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Should one desire, donations in Charles' memory may be made to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care, Attn: Carla Armstrong, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639. Please write "Charles Eberts" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.