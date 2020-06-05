Charles T. Jenkins
1942 - 2020-06-02
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles T. Jenkins, 78, of Crescent, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home. He was born April 5, 1942, and was a son of the late Charles and Vada Jenkins. He was a graduate of Stowe High School and was a retired insurance sales manager. He was an active member of Riverdale Presbyterian Church. He was a church elder, led the church men's ministry and church youth group, and managed Little League baseball. His interests included photographing scenery, traveling with Antoinette and friends, recording and listening to music, watching Pittsburgh sports (especially the Pirates) and telling wholesome jokes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Antoinette Jenkins; two sons, Charles M. Jenkins, of Upper St. Clair, and Michael Jenkins and fiancee Aimee Schultz, of Mt. Lebanon; two grandchildren, Brendon and Nicole Jenkins; and a sister, Virginia Thornton, of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, 1522 Coraopolis Heights Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Riverdale Presbyterian Church, 1555 Brodhead Road, Moon Township, PA 15108. Please come prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Benevolent Fund of Riverdale Church, 1555 Brodhead Road, Moon Township, PA 15108, in memory of Charles T. Jenkins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved