Charles T. Jenkins, 78, of Crescent, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in his home. He was born April 5, 1942, and was a son of the late Charles and Vada Jenkins. He was a graduate of Stowe High School and was a retired insurance sales manager. He was an active member of Riverdale Presbyterian Church. He was a church elder, led the church men's ministry and church youth group, and managed Little League baseball. His interests included photographing scenery, traveling with Antoinette and friends, recording and listening to music, watching Pittsburgh sports (especially the Pirates) and telling wholesome jokes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Antoinette Jenkins; two sons, Charles M. Jenkins, of Upper St. Clair, and Michael Jenkins and fiancee Aimee Schultz, of Mt. Lebanon; two grandchildren, Brendon and Nicole Jenkins; and a sister, Virginia Thornton, of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, 1522 Coraopolis Heights Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Riverdale Presbyterian Church, 1555 Brodhead Road, Moon Township, PA 15108. Please come prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Benevolent Fund of Riverdale Church, 1555 Brodhead Road, Moon Township, PA 15108, in memory of Charles T. Jenkins.



