Charles T. Kmetz, 80, of Belle Vernon, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arden Courts Memory Care, Jefferson Hills. A son of the late Joseph G. Kmetz Sr. and Flora Celapino Kmetz, he was born in Sutersville on Oct. 8, 1938. Charles was a member of the Church of St. Anne of Rostraver Township and retired in 1997 after 30 years of service from the Cabin Hill office of West Penn Power Co., where he was a programmer analyst. Formerly of West Newton, Charles and his wife retired to Deep Creek, Md., for six years, moved to Lake Hyco in Roxboro, N.C., until finally moving to Belle Vernon in 2011. He enjoyed playing basketball until age 50, loved water sports and boating, and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann Harvey Kmetz; a son and daughter in-law, Robert E. and Dorelle Kmetz, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Stephenie Kmetz and her fiance, Timothy Kenny, of Hagerstown, Md., and Brian R. Kmetz and Eric T. Kmetz, both of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Charles Kmetz, in 2006; a sister, Lorraine Grimm, in 2017; and a brother, Joseph G. Kmetz Jr., in 1990.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. A blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Vincent J. Gigliotti officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Viaquest Hospice, 610 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063.