Charles T. Trainer Jr.
1941 - 2020
Charles T. Trainer Jr., 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Crabtree, son of the late Charles T. Sr. and Ann Robb Trainer. After serving for three years in the Air Force, he was employed by Kennametal, of Latrobe. Charlie later managed the former Johnny B's, of Greensburg, tended bar at the Greensburg Moose and Parkwood Inn, and had been the steward of the Hilltop Social Club, Greensburg. He is survived by the love of his life, Georgia L. Robinson Trainer; a sister, Irene Marcucci, of Michigan; three sisters-in-law, Debbie (Joe) Krivacek, Bonnie (Bill) Hamilton, and Mary Lou (Diane Curry) Robinson; nieces and nephews, Michael, Marcie, Elizabeth, Justin, and Jordan; great-nieces and great-nephew, Mia, Jacob, Rebecca, and Katherine; and his fur-babies: George and Mikey. Honoring Charlie's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 14, 2020.
2 entries
July 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah Woods
Family
July 13, 2020
Georgia
Sending my condolences to and the family
Will have you in my prayers

Sincerely
Deborah Woods
Deborah Woods
Family
