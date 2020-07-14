Charles T. Trainer Jr., 78, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Crabtree, son of the late Charles T. Sr. and Ann Robb Trainer. After serving for three years in the Air Force, he was employed by Kennametal, of Latrobe. Charlie later managed the former Johnny B's, of Greensburg, tended bar at the Greensburg Moose and Parkwood Inn, and had been the steward of the Hilltop Social Club, Greensburg. He is survived by the love of his life, Georgia L. Robinson Trainer; a sister, Irene Marcucci, of Michigan; three sisters-in-law, Debbie (Joe) Krivacek, Bonnie (Bill) Hamilton, and Mary Lou (Diane Curry) Robinson; nieces and nephews, Michael, Marcie, Elizabeth, Justin, and Jordan; great-nieces and great-nephew, Mia, Jacob, Rebecca, and Katherine; and his fur-babies: George and Mikey. Honoring Charlie's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County or to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
