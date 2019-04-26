Charles W. "Bill" Bonn, 69, of Hillside, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 19, 1950, in Blairsville, son of Charles Bonn and Margaret (Yates) Bonn. Bill was a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. He formerly drove truck. He worked for St. Moritz Security Service and most recently drove cab for the Veteran Cab Co. Bill was a longtime member of St. Joe's Social Club of Latrobe and Derry Rod and Gun, and was also a longtime member of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Firemen's Band. He enjoyed fishing and was a lover of classic cars. He is survived by sons, Carl W. Bonn, of Latrobe, and Ian J. Bonn, of Coraopolis; brother, Thomas Bonn and wife, Elsie, of Virginia; nephews, Tim Bonn and wife, Sherry, of Roanoke, Va., and John Bonn, of Christiansburg, Va.; cousin, Betty McGuire and husband, Joseph, of Gray Station, Pa.; and several other cousins. He was preceded in death by father, Charles Bonn; mother, Margaret (Yates) Bonn; brother, James Bonn; several aunts and uncles; and Patricia M. Bonn, of Latrobe.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. The Rev. Donald Graff will officiate.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary