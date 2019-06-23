Charles W. Hearp, 75, of Level Green, passed away unexpectedly in his home Friday, June 21, 2019. Charles was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late John T. and Bertha (McKissick) Hearp. Charles was a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Liberty. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a master's of education in psychology. He worked as a chemist/lab technician for Westinghouse Corp. He and Sunil G. DeSilva received a patent in 1986 for the Process for Removing Dissolved Oxygen from Water Using Hydrazine. Charles was a very loving, kind, generous and wise person throughout his life and was also a Pirates fan who loved baseball. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Seese) Hearp; and his sister, Joan Bush. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Kristin and Alvaro Barriga, of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Kathleen Saucedo, Joseph Wolfson and Bellah Barriga; his brother and his wife, John Hearp and Kathy Rickle, of Pittsbugh; and his companion, Jan Moureaux.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will be at approximately 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. in Normalville Cemetery, Normalville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army, Western PA Division, P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106 or www.give.salvationarmy.org. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.