Charles W. Hershey
1929 - 2020
Charles Wilbur Hershey, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. He was born July 28, 1929, in Madison County, Ind., and was a son of the late Charles Danford and Minnie Mabel (King) Hershey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verona Zofchak Hershey, and brothers, George Danford Hershey and Edward King Hershey. He is survived by a sister, Martha Hershey Raugh, and nephews, nieces and countless cousins. He served with the Army Security Agency, which is now under the National Security Agency. He was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War and was a longtime member of the American Legion. Charles was an avid genealogist and the Hershey family historian, and he loved fishing and reading. He was retired from U.S. Steel Irvin Works and a longtime member of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in North Huntingdon, where he and his wife had been active in the youth program. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Please wear a mask if attending visitation or services. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
