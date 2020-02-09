|
Charles William Rogers, 80, of Ocean City, Md., formerly of Delmont, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Md. He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Delmont, the son of the late Charles M. Rogers and Helen (Keenan) Rogers. Mr. Rogers was the father of Timothy Charles Rogers, Sandra Rogers Annesley (William), Michelle Rogers Bankhead (John) and James Elliott Rogers; and grandfather of Nancy Annesley Cunningham (Daniel), William H. Annesley IV, John C. Bankhead and Alexander P. Bankhead. A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Mr. Rogers received his BS in engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and his master's in industrial engineering from the University Pittsburgh. Early in his career, he worked for Westinghouse, and then Barney Machinery in Pittsburgh for many years. Along the way, he founded Olympic Railway, ORX in Altoona, which he later sold to General Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of Oakmont Country Club. He was also a skier and became a ski instructor in Laurel Mountain and Seven Springs Resort on the weekends. His love of the ocean took him to Ocean City, Md., in retirement. He got his captain's license from the Merchant Marines in Annapolis, Md. During his retirement, he found his second calling, and was hired to take boats/yachts up and down the east coast, delivering them to their summer/winter destinations. His favorite was a charter through the Panama Canal. Mr. Rogers was a 32nd degree member of the Freemasons. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Charles will be conducted at noon Saturday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or , 700 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please write "Charles Rogers" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.