Charles W. "Mike" Weston, 68, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born March 26, 1951, in Uniontown, he was son of the late Raymond Weston and Leona (Smitley) Weston. Mike had been employed at Fleet Equipment, Darragh, Pa. He was a chief starter at the Keystone Drag Strip and was also crew chief for Sharky's Machine Nostalgia Funny Car. He was a member of the Frontier Club. Mike was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed working on cars. A history buff, he was particularly interested in the Civil War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Albert and Thomas Weston; and two sisters, Geraldine Hancock and Margaret Kovach. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy C. (Ryan) Stile Weston, of Latrobe; three sons, Michael Weston, of Georgia, Dennis Weston and his wife, Emileigh, of Pleasant Unity, and Cory Stile and his wife, Anna, of Derry; one brother, John Weston and his wife, Marion, of Harrison City; nine grandchildren, Michael and Natalie Stile, Adyson, Alena, Quinley, Lincoln, Uriah, Beau, and Brooks Weston; brothers-in-law, Tom Ryan and his wife, Montie, of Las Vegas, and Gary Ryan, of New Stanton; and he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services and interment are private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019