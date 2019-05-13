Charles "Charlie" Yerick Jr., 91, of Murrysville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. He was born March 31, 1928, in Export, a son of the late Charles Sr., and Romona (Urich) Yerick. Charlie was a retired police officer for Murrysville Municipality and worked for Ferri's Hardware in Murrysville. He retired from the National Guard after 30 years of dedicated service. Charlie was a Korean War Air Force veteran, a member of the Export American Legion Post 858, and White Valley Amvets Post 85, where he served as commander, and was a member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, where he volunteered as an usher for many years. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Yerick; and two sisters, Annie Matrisch and Helen Compton. Surviving is his wife, Clara J. (John) Yerick; children, Charles J. "Chuck" Yerick and his wife, Kathleen, of Export, and Cynthia "Cindy" Yerick, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Melissa and Michele Yerick, of Murrysville; and a brother, Robert "Russian" Yerick, of Delmont; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Family and friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, with military honors accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post No. 33.

For directions, to send online condolences or to order flowers, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 13 to May 23, 2019