Charles Zaken
1923 - 2020
Charles Zaken, 96, of Lowber, died Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1923, in Blaine Hill, a son of the late Alex and Mary (Hydro) Zaken. Charles loved gardening, fishing, hunting and especially his family. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Kindred; a son, Randy Zaken and Tracey; granddaughters, Tricia Petrosky and Erica David and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Petrosky; five great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Erma Davis and Helen Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie Zaken; and great-granddaughter, Nicole Johnston. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. For everyone's protection, please abide by the state's directives that masks are to be worn and social distancing be maintained. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
JUN
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
