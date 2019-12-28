|
Charles Zera, 96, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Sept. 17, 1923, in Salemville, he was a son of the late Alexander Zera and Catherine (Antoniow) Zera. Charles was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Company with more than 40 years of service. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Philippines with the Army. He was a member of the Frontier Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1188, Post 3414 and the American Legion Post 515, all of Latrobe, and was an avid golfer and bowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mafalda M. (Aniballi) Zera; one sister, Ann Bitting; and five brothers, John, Michael, Steven, Alex and Andrew Zera. Charles is survived by one son, Charles J. Zera and his wife, Sandra, of Latrobe; one daughter, Charlene C. Salandro and Robert Perry, of Ligonier; one sister, Mary Cramer, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Rachel Zera, Charles Zera and his wife, Rachel, James Salandro and Jordan Salandro, and his wife, Samantha; and one great-granddaughter, Leona. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be held at noon Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019