Charli Lynn Marie Olson, 2, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 11, 2018, in Monroeville, she was the daughter of John P. Olson and Brittney L. Howe, of Mt. Pleasant. Charli was always happy and smiling. She was constantly climbing and playing, always had something to say and never hesitated to share her own opinion. She had a caring personality, and for someone of such a young age, she had a keen sense of others' feelings, always showing concern when she saw someone who was sad. She loved horses and her cowboy boots, and helping her dad as his "assistant mechanic." She even used his wrenches to help her "cut" her teeth. Charli will be lovingly remembered as a beautiful soul and a blessing to her family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Casey Howe; and great-grandparents, John Phillips Olson and Paulette Yvonne Olson. In addition to her parents, Charli is survived by her brother, Jackson Elwin Everett Olson; her grandparents, Chad and Amy Olson, Todd and Katie Thompson, and Stephenie and JD Nace; her great-grandparents, Linda and Jim Nace, Cindy and Richard Howe, and Sharon and Harry Thompson Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including Crystal, Brandon and Alexander Olson, Dominic Olson, Chloe Olson, Tracy and Mike Brubaker, Jaymie, Lacey, and Cameron Howe, Jeff Shire, Krista Perigo, Zach Yeager, Kody Pickens, Nate Henry, Samantha Stomm, Hunter Runkle, Danielle Cramer, Parker Nace, and James Dillion Nace, Jennifer and Harry Thompson Jr., and John E. Thompson. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Armbrust Wesleyan Church, 7790 State Route 819, Hunker, where a funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Charlie's family would be greatly appreciated. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.