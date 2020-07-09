Charlotte Ann Mehan, 78, of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 24, 1942, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Elizabeth (Bosnich) Mehan. Prior to her retirement, "Charlie" was employed at Powerex in Youngwood. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, and a longtime volunteer with the Youngwood Food Pantry. She is survived by her sister, Janet Gomola (husband, John, deceased); nephew, Jeffrey Gomola; niece, Jacalyn Gomola, all of Nevada; an aunt, Barbara Ann Bosnich, of Greensburg; numerous cousins; and close friends. There will be no visitation or service. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or an organization of the donor's choice. www.bachafh.com
