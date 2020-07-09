1/
Charlotte A. Mehan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Ann Mehan, 78, of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 24, 1942, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Elizabeth (Bosnich) Mehan. Prior to her retirement, "Charlie" was employed at Powerex in Youngwood. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, and a longtime volunteer with the Youngwood Food Pantry. She is survived by her sister, Janet Gomola (husband, John, deceased); nephew, Jeffrey Gomola; niece, Jacalyn Gomola, all of Nevada; an aunt, Barbara Ann Bosnich, of Greensburg; numerous cousins; and close friends. There will be no visitation or service. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or an organization of the donor's choice. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved