Charlotte E. Hickman, 93, of Monroeville, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jonathan Hickman; loving mother of Suzanne Squeglia (Nick), Carolyn Hickman and Janet Trafficante (Michael); grandmother of Anthony Squeglia, Shari Murphy, Ryan Frantz, Jonathan Frantz, Larry Trafficante, Jill Long, and Michael Trafficante; great-grandmother of Nicolas, Sara and Sofia Squeglia, Jacob and Hailey Frantz, Jaxson Frantz, Calin and Connor Murphy, and Leah and Emma Trafficante. Charlotte trained and was a nurse at Columbia Hospital. Upon the birth of her children, she was a stay-at-home mom. Today we celebrate Charlotte's life. She was a woman who was devoted to her daughters. Strong yet gentle, self-sacrificing, she made us feel safe and secure. She taught us to live by the Golden Rule and she demanded we always be there for each other. She loved the piano and to sing and dance. For many years, she was a member of the church choir. Her laughter was legendary, as was her whistle to call us home for dinner. We heard it no matter how far away we were and responded like Pavlov's dogs. She had an adventurous side; in her 60s she was still riding rides at Kennywood (remember the Round-Up). In her 70s she hopped on her grandson's motorcycle and took a ride. With her quiet time, she loved to read and crochet; every family member has one of her blankets. She wasn't just our mother, she was our best friend. She always saw the silver lining, and she has been and always will be the wind beneath our wings.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A 7:30 p.m. service will follow visitation. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, as Charlotte loved children.