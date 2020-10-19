1/1
Charlotte H. Bortz
1923 - 2020
Charlotte Helen Moyer Bortz, 97, of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at The Waters of Smyrna in Smyrna, Tenn. She was born Thursday, June 7, 1923, in Hempfield Township, the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margaretta S. McMillen Moyer. Before her retirement, she worked as a clerk at Brown's Grocery Store in Greensburg. She attended the Slickville Presbyterian Church in Slickville. She enjoyed embroidering, baking and spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Karen Beistel and her husband, Richard, of La Vergne, Tenn., Sarah Haney and her husband, Gerald, of Andover, N.H., and George Bortz, of Mobile, Ala.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Clifford" Bortz in 2008; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Bortz; her sister, Dorothy Slezak; and two brothers, Donald and William Moyer. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, Pa. 15618. Private graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont, with Pastor Tom Holmes officiating. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families; per CDC guidelines and the PA State Dept. of Health, a mask Is required at viewing. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
