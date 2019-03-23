Charlotte Jane (Kidston) LeJeune, 91, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence in Redstone Highlands of Greensburg. Charlotte was born March 15, 1928, in New Hampshire to the late Frederick and Ebba Kidston. She was the cherished wife of the late George F. LeJeune, and was a loving mother to her three sons. She was preceded in death by her son, Bryce LeJeune. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine; sons, Jeffrey LeJeune and his wife, Nancy, and Neil and his wife, Sharon. She was the beloved granny to Jacob LeJeune and his wife, Stephenie, and Mara LeJeune. She is also survived by five nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of Charlotte's life will take place at noon Saturday, March 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Trauger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Equine Association or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019