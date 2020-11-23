Charlotte Louise (Jones) Collister, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was born March 14, 1940, in Natrona Heights, to Edna Gillespie Jones and Richard Everette Jones. She graduated from Har-Brack High School as valedictorian, Cornell University (BS in Hotel Management), and Case Western Reserve University (Master of Science degree). Charlotte was affiliated with Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. In 1964, Charlotte married her college sweetheart and best friend, Mike Collister. She had a long career with Ohio Bell and AT&T, where she was General Business Systems Regional Manager, Ohio. She also worked with American Electric Power before starting her own consulting firm, The Collister Co., during which she consulted with many Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses. Charlotte was a facilitator for TechColumbus with CEO Forums and other executive forums. She was active in Cornell Alumni Associations serving as president of the Columbus Cornell Alumni Association, the Cornell Council in Ithaca, and the President's Council for Cornell Women. Charlotte also served her community as Chair of the Board of both First Community Church and First Community Foundation. She was president of the downtown Columbus Kiwanis, and Treasurer of the Columbus Kiwanis Foundation. She was a graduate of the Columbus Leadership Program. Charlotte exemplified her commitment to community service with her work at First Community Church and Columbus Kiwanis. She delighted in her relationships with her fellow church members and Kiwanians, all of whom shared a love of serving the community businesses. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Collister (Bob) Legge, of Houston, Texas; and son, Scott (Merret) Collister, of Mariemont, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ella and Wyatt Legge and Cricket and Charlie Collister; as well as brother, Wendell E. Jones, M.D., of Oakmont. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring of 2021, when covid-19 concerns have waned. Those wishing to make an expression in Charlotte's memory are asked to consider First Community Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212, or Charlotte's funded Maud Alice Palmer Scholarship at Cornell University, 130 E. Seneca St., Ste. 400, Ithaca, NY 14850.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store